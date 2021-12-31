Obituary- Harland Hanson, 97

Harland Hanson, age 97, of Evansville formerly of Hoffman, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Evansville Care Campus, Evansville, Minnesota.
Brian Edward ”Wags” Wagner, age 66, of Alexandria, died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Alexandria.
Jeffrey “Jeff” LaFontaine, age 65, of Glenwood, formerly of Blaine, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Rose Engstrom, age 60, of Evansville, died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
