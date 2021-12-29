Grant M. Gault, age 65, of Alexandria, died on Monday, December 27, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria.
Grant’s service will be livestreamed on his obituary page on the funeral home website.
Interment will be held at a later date at Silver Brook Cemetery in Wrenshall.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m., Thursday at New Life Christian Church and one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation, www.lindfamilyfh.com