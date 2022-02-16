Gerold Dean Affeldt, age 74, of Alexandria, MN, died on Saturday, February 12th.
Services are pending with Anderson Funeral Home.
Gerold Dean Affeldt, age 74, of Alexandria, MN, died on Saturday, February 12th.
Sally Wilkins, age 83, of Alexandria, MN, died on Sunday, February 13th.
Donald Dean Erstad, age 93, of Alexandria, died on Thursday, February 10th.
Robert Anthony Didier, age 69, of Osakis died on Friday, February 11th.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.