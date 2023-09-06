Obituary- Gerald (Jerry) Prettyman, 87 Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald (Jerry) Prettyman, 87 of Alexandria died Monday, September 4th.A Celebration of Life will be held in later September 2023.Arrangements with Anderson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Obituary- Shirley Syvrud, 87 Shirley Syvrud, 87 of Alexandria died on Saturday, September 2nd. Obituary- Gerald (Jerry) Prettyman, 87 Gerald (Jerry) Prettyman, 87 of Alexandria died Monday, September 4th. Obituary- Cheryl Boutain, 76 Cheryl Boutain, 76 of Alexandria died on Tuesday, September 5th. Obituary- Darold E. Schramm, 80 Darold E. Schramm, 80 of Miltona died on Saturday, August 19th. Obituary- Dwaine Pikop, 88 Dwaine Pikop, 88 of Elbow Lake died Sunday, September 3rd. Obituary- Jerroll G. Fischer, 88 Jerroll G. Fischer, 88 of Osakis died on Thursday, August 31st. Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Trending Articles Articles Images Videos ArticlesStudent Loans Still Not Canceled? You May Have Another ShotMan suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Fergus FallsWisconsin Republicans commit more than $1.8 million in taxpayer funds to defend GOP-drawn legislative mapsNoem: Thousands interested in moving to South Dakota because of ad campaignAlexandria man is injured after hitting a deer over the weekendCar and bus collide Wednesday evening in west central MinnesotaTraffic slowdowns projected along I-94 in central Minnesota starting next weekSevere weather possible across Minnesota through Tuesday nightThe Alexandria PD issues a statement regarding police officers in our schoolsMnDOT, City of Alexandria to set up demonstration project on Hwy 29/Third Avenue Images Videos