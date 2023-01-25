Gene L. DeMartelaere, 85 of rural Miltona, died on Sunday, January 1.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the service at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 31st at Lind Family Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219.
Lunch will follow the service at the Miltona Community Center from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com