Gary Dowdy, age 57, of Brandon, MN passed away on Thursday, January 13.
The family is doing private services.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net
Carol Katherine (Thun) Ruckheim, age 76 of Parkers Prairie died on January 8th.
Roy Delbert Olson, age 90 of Parkers Prairie, died on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Linda Trousil, age 58 of Lake Mary Township, died on Monday, January 10.
