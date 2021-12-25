Fred W. Bursch, age 70 of Alexandria has died and his funeral services will be announced soon.
More from this section
Fred W. Bursch, age 70 of Alexandria has died and his funeral services will be announced soon.
Adeline Clarice Leraas passed away on December 23, 2021, at the age of 92.
Janey Woessner, 87 of Elbow Lake, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Elbow Lake.
Leonard “Len” A. Schreiber, age 92 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Obituary- Michael Silver, age 28 of Glenwood MN, died Sunday December 19, 2021.
Juliana Slavik, age 80, of Alexandria, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Carlos Creek Winery, One Chapter Ends, Another Begins
- Former Muscatine Police Officer found not guilty of assault for striking handcuffed woman
- Douglas County runs through long list at Commissioner meeting
- Obituary- Michael Silver, 28
- Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death
- Alexandria Public Schools approves contract with teachers
- This Is What It Costs To Retire in North Dakota
- Alexandria School Board approves final levy at 0.32% decrease
- Obituary- John J. Holm, 47
- Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota