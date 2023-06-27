Franklin W. Swenson, 99 of Alexandria died on Sunday, January 22nd.
A graveside service and burial will take place on Friday, June 30th at 11:30 AM at Sunset Memorial Park in Kinkead Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 87, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 936, Marine Corps League Detachment 1409, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 235, and the Minnesota National Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alexandria Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.