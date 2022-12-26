Frank H. Bettin, 77 of Parkers Prairie, died on Saturday, December 24th.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m., Friday, December 30th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank.
Graveside services with full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219, will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, December 30th at St. William’s Catholic Cemetery, Parkers Prairie.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. with parish prayers on Thursday, December 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation services, lindfamilyfh.com.