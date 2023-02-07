Everett H. Dickmeyer, 95 of Alexandria, died on Monday, January 30th.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday February 13th, at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Fairfax.
Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 12th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
