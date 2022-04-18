Evelyn Jensen, age 92, of Alexandria, MN died on Monday, April 11th.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 16th at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, NE. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, April 15th at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE.
A live stream and recording of the service will be available 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 16th on the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home website.
A visitation will also be held from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, April 20th at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, MN.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIALS ARE PREFERRED TO ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST IN PLATTSMOUTH, NE.
