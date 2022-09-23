Esther Dorothy Berger, 102, died on Friday, September 23rd.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 30th at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home.
Raymond Alva Paulson, 92 of Alexandria, formerly of Rugby, ND died on Thursday, September 16th.
Myron E. Krueger, 92 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, September 17th.