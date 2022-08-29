Erma Sivertson, 83 of Glenwood, died on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd at Glenwood Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Glenwood Lutheran Church's website.
Visitation will be Friday, September 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Glenwood and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood.