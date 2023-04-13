Elphege "Pin" Webskowski, 92 of Brandon died on Wednesday, April 12.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 18th at 11AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Brandon.
A visitation will take place on Monday, April 17th from 4 to 7 PM at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Brandon with a 4 PM Rosary and a 6:30 PM Prayer Service.
The visitation will continue Tuesday at the church for one hour prior to the mass.
Interment will be in St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.