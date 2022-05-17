Elizabeth Elaine Housen, 55 of Alexandria died on Sunday, May 15th.
A committal service will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 10:00 AM at Lakeside Cemetery in Osakis.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
Elizabeth Elaine Housen, 55 of Alexandria died on Sunday, May 15th.
A committal service will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 10:00 AM at Lakeside Cemetery in Osakis.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
Olivia A. Wittrock, age 102, of Alexandria, died on Monday, February 21st.
Bradley A. “Brad” Holbrook, age 53, of Alexandria, died on Sunday, May 15th.
Elizabeth Elaine Housen, 55 of Alexandria died on Sunday, May 15th.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.