Eleanor J. Larson, 92 of Osakis died on Thursday, August 24th.
A Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 31st at Elim Lutheran Church in Osakis from 4 to 7 PM with a Time of Sharing beginning at 7 PM.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 1st at Osakis Lutheran Church at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Osakis Lutheran Church.
Interment will be in the Elim Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, Minnesota