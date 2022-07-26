Elaine M. Messer, 78 died on Sunday, July 24th.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 29th at 1 PM at Calvary Cemetery in Osakis.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home of Osakis. www.royhetland.com
Elaine M. Messer, 78 died on Sunday, July 24th.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 29th at 1 PM at Calvary Cemetery in Osakis.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home of Osakis. www.royhetland.com
Lorraine H. Truax, 100, of Alexandria, formerly of Parkers Prairie died on Wednesday, July 20th.