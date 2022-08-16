Elaine M. Josephson, 78 of Clitherall, formerly of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, August 10th.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 15th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Elaine's service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on her obituary page on the funeral home's website.
Interment will take place at Van Loon Cemetery, rural Farwell.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com