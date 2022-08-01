Duane W. Hanson, 91, of Parkers Prairie, died on Saturday, July 30th.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 5th at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie. Duane’s service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on his obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 4th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment is at Elmo Lutheran Cemetery, rural Parkers Prairie.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com