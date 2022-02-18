Dr. Mark Odland, age 71, of Alexandria, died on Friday, February 18, 2022. Services are pending with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net

More from this section

Obituary- Dr. Mark Odland, 71

Dr. Mark Odland, age 71, of Alexandria, died on Friday, February 18, 2022. Services are pending with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net