Dorreen F. Chermak, 88 of Osakis and formerly of Alexandria, died on Sunday, August 28th.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16th at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, rural Lowry.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood, with parish prayers to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue at the Church on Friday, one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.