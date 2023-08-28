Donna C. Felt, 92 of Glenwood died Saturday August 26th at the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.
A memorial service celebrating Donna will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1st at Glenwood Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Inurnment will be in the Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood.