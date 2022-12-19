Donald W. Dirkes, 67 of Osakis, died on Sunday, December 18th.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 27th at the Immaculate Conception Church in Osakis.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, December 26th at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 4:00 PM and parish prayers at 4:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.