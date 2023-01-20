Donald L. Leland, 98 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, January 5th.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Army Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
A visitation will take one place hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church of Alexandria.
Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.