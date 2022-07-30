Donald G. Hustad, 92 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, July 28th.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon by the Anderson Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
Donald G. Hustad, 92 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, July 28th.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced soon by the Anderson Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
Richard “Dick” Gaffaney, 73, of Alexandria died on Thursday, July 28th.
Curtis Olson, 89, of Alexandria, formerly of Brandon, died on Saturday, July 23rd.