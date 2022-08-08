Donald A. Kuhnau, 85 of Alexandria, formerly of Estherville, Iowa, died on Monday, August 1st.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 11th at the Grand Arbor Community Room in Alexandria.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 10th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at Grand Arbor.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com