Dexter Baker, 83 of Osakis died on Saturday, March 19th.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis with visitation one-hour prior to the service. This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Dexter’s obituary page on the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home website at 11:00 AM on Friday.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Osakis.
MEMORIAL ARE PREFERRED TO THE ALOMERE HEALTH FOUNDATION DIRECTED TO THE CARDIOPULMONARY DEPARTMENT.
