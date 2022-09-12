Derrick J. Johnson, 40 of Glenwood, died on Wednesday, September 7th.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15th at Glenwood Lutheran Church in Glenwood. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website glenwoodlutheran.com.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Glenwood and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up an account for Derrick's children, Addisen and Jaxon at Glenwood State Bank.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood.