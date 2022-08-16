Dean Richard Jahnke, 83 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, August 13th.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18th at Anderson Funeral Home from 3:30 to 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 4:00 PM.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home.
Dean Richard Jahnke, 83 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, August 13th.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18th at Anderson Funeral Home from 3:30 to 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 4:00 PM.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home.
Elaine M. Josephson, 78 of Clitherall, formerly of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, August 10th.
Dean Richard Jahnke, 83 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, August 13th.
Agnes M. (Pischke) (Daas) Byrne, 97 of Alexandria, died on Monday, August 8th.
Joseph F. Bergherr, 74 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, August 10th.