David L. Bjoralt, 77 Garfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 6th.
David’s funeral service has been postponed until Spring 2023 due to upcoming weather conditions.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Naval Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Interment will be in Chippewa Lutheran Cemetery near Garfield in the spring.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.