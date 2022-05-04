Darlene Britt, age 84, died on November 16, 2021.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 2:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net
Charles 'Charlie' Basch, age 96 of St. Cloud, died on April 20th.
