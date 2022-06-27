Darrel R. Bruss, age 92, of Glenwood, formerly of Kensington, died Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at Glenwood Retirement Village.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 2nd at First Lutheran Church in Kensington, with Rev. Irv Arnquist officiating. Visitation will be beginning at 11:00 AM and running until the time of service. Private family inurnment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Cottonwood, MN at a later date.

Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.

More from this section

Obituary- Daniel R. Bruss, 92

Darrel R. Bruss, age 92, of Glenwood, formerly of Kensington, died Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at Glenwood Retirement Village.

Obituary- Mary B. Wagner, 70

Mary B. Wagner, age 70, of Alexandria died on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at her home. A Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 PM on Thursday, June 30th, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home.