Daniel H. Englund, 49 of Australia, formerly of Alexandria, has died.
Local memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 27th at Alexandria Covenant Church in Alexandria. The service will be live streamed from his obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Australian services will be held at local time of 6:20 p.m., Monday, May 23rd and will be available to live stream from the website at the funeral home in Brisbane, Australia. This link can be found on Dan’s obituary page on the Lind Funeral Home website.
Arrangements by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.