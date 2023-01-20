Dale Lee Beach, 74 died on Saturday, January 14th.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 26th at the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel at 11 AM. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 25th at the Anderson Funeral Home from 4 to 7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in the Spring of 2023
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.