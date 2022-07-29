Curtis Olson, 89, of Alexandria, formerly of Brandon, died on Saturday, July 23rd.
Funeral service is 11 a.m., Friday, August 5th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Interment will take place at St. Petri Cemetery, Brandon.
Please join the family for conversation and refreshments following the interment at “the farm”.
Visitation is from 5 to7 p.m., Thursday, August 4th, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com