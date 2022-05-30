Craig J. Engstrom, age 73, of Lexington, died on Thursday, May 26th.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 6th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Private family interment will take place at Kinkead Cemetery, Alexandria.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 5th at Lind Family Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.