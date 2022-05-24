Courtney L. B. (Blake) Dunn, age 27, of Parkers Prairie, died on Friday, May 20th.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Kirk Lee officiating. Music will be provided by Kristi Wussow and Jeff Roste. Please honor Courtney’s memory by attending her celebration dressed casually.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com