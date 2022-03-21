Constance "Connie" Good, 69 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, March 19th.
A Celebration of Connie's Life will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 11 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
A visitation will take place on Friday, March 25th from 4 to 7 PM at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
The Celebration of Connie's life will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Connie's obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website beginning at 11 AM on Saturday.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.