Cleo Mann, 80 of Elbow Lake, died Thursday, November 24th.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 30th at the Elbow Lake Baptist Church in Elbow Lake.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM, at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake and resuming one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in Lawrence Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wendell.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.