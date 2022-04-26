Clement “Pinkie” Bitzan, age 85, of Alexandria formerly of Millerville, died on Saturday, April 23th.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27th 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home with Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 28th at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.
Burial will be at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net