Christopher “Chris” D. Risbrudt, age 71 of Brandon died on Monday, January 17th.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 27th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 4:00–6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 26th at the Anderson Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
A live stream and recording of the service will be available 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 27th, on the funeral home website.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.