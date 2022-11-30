Charles D. “Chuck” Joachim, 87 of Miltona, died on Friday, November 25th.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219.
Interment will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, West Miltona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 5th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria with a prayer service taking place at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com