Charles “Chuck” Thompson, 83 of Glenwood, formerly of Lowry, died on Wednesday, March 16th.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21st, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lowry. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood, and will continue Monday morning at the church in Lowry beginning at 10:00 a.m. and running until the time of service.
Chuck’s family will host a luncheon at Lakeside in Glenwood. Inurnment will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.