Charles 'Charlie' Basch, age 96 of St. Cloud, died on April 20th.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 7th at the Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409. Interment will take place at Kinkead Cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Charlie's service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on his obituary page on the funeral home's website. Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com

