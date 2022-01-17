Carroll Mau, 86 of Elbow Lake died Saturday, January 15th.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
Carol Katherine (Thun) Ruckheim, age 76 of Parkers Prairie died on January 8th.
Roy Delbert Olson, age 90 of Parkers Prairie, died on Monday, January 10, 2022.
