Bryan R. Schmidt, age 41, of Parkers Prairie, died Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial for Bryan’s cremated remains will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank.
There will be a gathering at the church Thursday, June 2nd, from 5 to 7 pm to say goodbye to Bryan and visit with friends and family.
There will be a time of sharing of stories at 6:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service. Everyone is invited for lunch and time to visit with each other following the service and burial at the church parish hall across the street from the church.
