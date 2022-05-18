Bryan R. Schmidt, age 41, of Parkers Prairie, died on Sunday, December 19th.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank.
Visitation is Thursday, June 2nd from 5 to 7 pm with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.
Everyone is invited for lunch and time to visit with each other following the service and burial at the church parish hall across the street from the church.
