Bruce Bergs, 69, died on Thursday, April 13th.
The funeral will be held on Friday, May 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home www.andersonfuneral.net
Marjorie J. DeVorak, 86 of Alexandria formerly of Bertha, died on Monday, April 17th.
Linda Marie (Stewart) Pierce, 69, died on Sunday, April 16th.