Brian Edward ”Wags” Wagner, age 66, of Alexandria, died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Alexandria.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Lind Family Funeral Home.
The service will be live streamed on Brian’s obituary page on the funeral home website and on 105.3 FM Radio for cars parked in the parking lot.
A public visitation is Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
In honor of Brian, please wear a mask to protect the community.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.