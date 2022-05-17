Bradley A. “Brad” Holbrook, age 53, of Alexandria, died on Sunday, May 15th.
Military services will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 19th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria followed by a visitation concluding at 7 p.m.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21st, at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Fargo, North Dakota. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.